(BIVN) – A Puna man was arrested and charged in connection with a Nanawale Estates burglary incident that occurred earlier this week.
57 year-old Krzysztof Snarski appeared in Hilo court today, following the September 29th arrest.
From the Office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
According to police reports, Puna Patrol officers responded to a call of a naked male party with knives attempting to break into a home.
Snarski made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on October 2, 2025. His bail was maintained at $113,000.00. The Court further ordered an examination for fitness and penal responsibility with a return date of December 9, 2025.
As the Complaint alleges, Snarski is charged with Burglary in the First Degree, Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, Habitual Property Crime, and Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree.
The most serious offense, Burglary in the First Degree, is a class B felony offense and carries a penalty of either a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up to eighteen months in jail. Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, and Habitual Property Crime are all class C felony offenses and carry a penalty of either a five-year prison term or four years probation and up to twelve months in jail.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The case was initiated by Officer Edward Petrie, Puna Patrol. The felony investigation was lead by Detective Sybastian Keltner, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kirsten Selvig.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
