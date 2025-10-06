(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued another Coastal Flood Statement for the Hawaiian Islands.

“Peak monthly tides combined with water levels that are running higher than predicted will lead to minor flooding along the shoreline and in low-lying coastal areas,” the forecasters stated. “Coastal flooding is possible around the daily peak tide, which will be during the early morning hours.”

The isolated, minor coastal flooding will be possible through Friday afternoon.

“Avoid driving through flooded roadways,” the National Weather Service advised. “If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground.”

The forecasters also recommended residents monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. “Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches,” the NWS stated.