(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Library Association is marking Banned Books Week 2025 with the “Freedom to Read” initiative. Along with support from the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaiʻi (ACLU HI), the effort highlights “why protecting access to stories and ideas is vital for Hawaii’s communities,” the association says.

College students joined the library association and the ACLU for a press conference on Monday to discuss the “importance of intellectual freedom in the current backdrop of government censorship.”

“The freedom to read is the freedom to think. And when we lose that, we lose one of the most essential tools of democracy,” added Denise Ojeda, a college student at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, in a news release.

“This issue is also personal for me,” said Lena Whittaker, another UH student said. “My mom was a librarian, and today she’s a teacher. I grew up surrounded by books and by the belief that education should be about opening doors, not closing them. Seeing more books banned feels like those doors are being shut for students who deserve the same opportunities I had.”

“Banned Books Week is particularly important this year in light of the rise of book bans and the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Mahmoud v. Taylor,” said Riya Sood, an ACLU HI Legal Fellow. “Here at the ACLU of Hawaiʻi, we are dedicated to protecting people’s First Amendment rights in our diverse community, and that includes ensuring that our community can see themselves reflected in literature and their school curriculum.”

From the news release: