(BIVN) – A proposal to restore 8 acres of estuary and wetland habitat at Honu‘apo in Kaʻū is examined in a Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) published in the October 8th issue of The Environmental Notice.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife is seeking various permits to carry out the project.

The State of Hawaiʻi purchased the Honuʻapo property in 2005. The community group Ka ʻOhana O Honuʻapo came together with Trust for Public Lands to secure funding to acquire the land and preserve undeveloped open space along the coastline.

From the Draft EA:

The Honu‘apo estuary is part of a unique coastal ecosystem of semi-sheltered near-shore pools, brackish ponds, and open ocean environments. Estuarine wetlands are relatively rare on Hawai‘i Island, and the location of this system makes it of high value to both native and migratory birds using the southern portion of the island. The primary objective of the project is the restoration and enhancement of the estuary to restore and enhance habitat form and function for the benefit of native plants and animals, with an emphasis on resident and migratory bird species. Secondary objectives include accommodating estimated sea level rise; improving aesthetics of the site; allowing for passive recreational and educational uses; and preserving cultural and historical values.

Improvements to be implemented under the plan include:

removal of invasive vegetation to improve water quality and quantity as well as habitat function;

creation of deepened water areas for improved habitat productivity and diversity;

revegetation with native plant species to provide natural site conditions for native endemic species;

installation of a predator proof fence;

pedestrian gate and walkway with viewing platforms.

The project is based on Wetlands Habitat Restoration Plan for Honu‘apo Estuary prepared in 2011. Kahewai Environmental LLC is the consultant hired to handle the EA. Funding for the project will be provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the State of Hawai‘i, in addition to other community partners, grants, and private donations, the EA document states.

The statutory 30-day public review and comment period is underway, with comments due by November 7, 2025.