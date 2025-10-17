(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Game Bird Hunting Season begins next month.

The 2025-2026 Game Bird Hunting Season opens on Saturday, November 1, 2025, and will run through Sunday, January 25, 2026.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources:

To comply with federal mandates, including the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and to meet current state regulations, the last day for hunting mourning doves will be January 11, 2026. For all areas statewide, all game bird hunters should be familiar with Title 13, Chapter 122, “Rules Regulating Game Bird Hunting.” Hunters will be required to check in and out at established hunter check stations or through the OuterSpatial mobile application, unless otherwise indicated. Landowners’ permission is required when seeking to hunt on private land.

A valid hunting license and a game bird stamp are required for all game bird hunting on public and private lands. To purchase your hunting license or game bird stamp, please (here). Please prevent wildfires by not parking or driving in tall grass or brush. Report fires to 911. For more information, please review the full announcement regarding each island’s specific rules and regulations for hunting units, hunting days, available game bird species and other special announcements (here).

The phone number for the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife office on Hawaiʻi island is (808)-974-4221.