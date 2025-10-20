(BIVN) – A graduation ceremony was recently held for 9 new adult corrections officers (ACOs) assigned to Hawaiʻi island facilities.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) welcomed the new class at a graduation ceremony held on Friday, October 17, at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Performing Arts Center.

The graduates have completed Basic Corrections Recruit Class (BCRC) training and will begin their careers as ACOs. Five of the graduates have been assigned to the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center, and four have been assigned to Kulani Correctional Facility.

From the Hawaiʻi DCR:

Since DCR was redesignated from the Department of Public Safety in January 2024, the department compressed its recruit training course to eight weeks from 11 weeks, while still covering critical training to ensure ACOs are well-prepared for their jobs.

Last year, the department also doubled its recruit classes to six from three to address the staffing shortage at facilities in Hawai‘i. DCR aims to have eight classes by the end of this year.

Today’s class is the seventh class to graduate from recruit training this year.

DCR Director Tommy Johnson said, “We are proud of every graduate in this class who worked extremely hard to successfully complete the rigorous training course. They represent a new generation of dedicated corrections officers who will one day become leaders in the corrections field.”

Currently, there are approximately 1,100 filled ACO positions and an estimated 420 vacant ACO positions.

Recruit training comprises of more than 300 hours of classroom instruction and physical training. Recruits learn a variety of subjects that include standards of conduct, ethics and professionalism, report writing, interpersonal communications, maintaining security, crisis intervention, security threat groups (gangs), mental health, first aid, use of firearms and self-defense tactics.

All incoming classes receive Recruit Field Training along with Basic Corrections Training. During the final weeks of training, they go into the facility where they begin their jobs with guidance from their training sergeants.