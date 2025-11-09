(BIVN) – Episode 36 of the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption started and ended on Sunday, and lasted just under 5 hours.

Lava fountains reached a maximum of 1,000 to 1,100 ft (300-330 m) during this episode, scientists say. The episode produced an estimated 10 to 11 million cubic yards (8-9 million cubic meters) of lava.

“The combined average eruption rate was over 650 cubic yards per second (500 cubic meters per second) from the dual fountains, which is the highest effusion rate recorded during this eruption,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote in a 4:29 p.m. Volcanic Activity Notice. “Lava flows from the fountains covered about 60- 80% of the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu crater.”

The Observatory noted the Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) “recorded just over 23 microradians of deflationary tilt during this episode, following the beginning of fountaining at 11:19 a.m. this morning.” The USGS HVO added, “the end of the eruption was coincident with a flattening of summit tilt and a decrease in seismic tremor intensity.” Deformation has since switched to rapid inflationary tilt.

During the episode, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued an alert for residents in Kaʻū, warning that ashfall and tephra were likely to affect the district.

“Avoid excessive exposure to ash which is an eye and respiratory irritant,” the civil defense message stated. “Those with respiratory sensitivities should take extra precaution to minimize exposure. Exercise caution when driving, as visibility may be reduced.”

The USGS Volcano Alert level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.