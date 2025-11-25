(BIVN) – The 2nd Annual Hawai‘i Island AgriPolicy Summit will be held in Hilo during the second week in December.
The free event will be held on Thursday, December 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Arc of Hilo. Food producers, distributors, retailers, chefs, schools, nonprofits, and community advocates are invited to participate in this solutions-focused conversation, organizers say.
The summit is being co-convened by Hawaiʻi County Council Member Ashley Kierkiewicz, the County Department of Research & Development, Hawaiʻi State Senator Tim Richards, and State Representative Kirstin Kahaloa.
Although is free, participants are encouraged to register online.
From a news release promoting the summit:
This year’s summit builds on momentum generated by the inaugural 2024 gathering, which resulted in a collective action roadmap and informed significant wins during the 2025 State Legislative Session, including Act 185 related to food hubs, Act 237 related to value-added products, Act 126 and Act 238 related to labeling, and Act 239 related to interagency food systems coordination.
“Having the County and State in alignment on goals and coordinated on priorities and investments is critical,” said Council Member Kierkiewicz. “We’re committed to engaging those who work in agricultural systems so that our policy decisions are well-informed and grounded in the real-world experiences of those who nourish our communities.”
The December 11 program features two panel discussions – Strengthening our Agricultural Backbone and Growing the Future through Innovation & Circular Systems – as well as breakout sessions focused on agricultural infrastructure, biosecurity, workforce development and education, cooperative models and innovation, coastal resource management, and food security and disaster preparedness.
The summit will once again identify actionable solutions and policy changes needed to strengthen Hawai‘i Island’s long-term food security and sustainability. County and State officials will champion these priorities through their upcoming and respective budget and legislative cycles.
“Supporting and growing our agriculture sector just makes sense,” said Senator Richards. “On Hawai‘i Island, food insecurity affects 44% of families and more than 60% of our keiki. This summit helps us gather good information that leads to good decisions and sound policies, building the agricultural footprint that creates good jobs, strengthens infrastructure and housing, and ultimately helps feed our people.”
