(BIVN) – The 2nd Annual Hawai‘i Island AgriPolicy Summit will be held in Hilo during the second week in December.

The free event will be held on Thursday, December 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Arc of Hilo. Food producers, distributors, retailers, chefs, schools, nonprofits, and community advocates are invited to participate in this solutions-focused conversation, organizers say.

The summit is being co-convened by Hawaiʻi County Council Member Ashley Kierkiewicz, the County Department of Research & Development, Hawaiʻi State Senator Tim Richards, and State Representative Kirstin Kahaloa.

Although is free, participants are encouraged to register online.

From a news release promoting the summit: