(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police are investigating the large fire that consumed multiple buildings in Downtown Hilo on Sunday morning.

The were no injuries reported in the blaze that engulfed four buildings on the 200 block of Kinoʻole Street and the 100 block of Keawe Street. “Late Sunday afternoon, fire department inspectors reported that following an extensive search of the affected buildings, no human remains were located, and as of this time, police have not received any reports of anyone being unaccounted for,” the police stated on Monday.

According to police, fire investigators “reported there was no indication of accelerants or evidence of foul play, and the cause of the fire is currently classified as undetermined.”

Detectives were working to obtain and review video surveillance from surrounding businesses, police reported Monday.

All streets in the Downtown Hilo area were open on Monday. Power has been restored to the surrounding area, after the Hawaiian Electric company had to shut down electricity due to the hazard created by downed utility lines.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call Detective Sybastian Keltner with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378 or email Sybastian.Keltner@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

The cause of the fire at the old Puueo Poi Factory that killed two people on Saturday is under investigation. Police said foul play is not suspected. The old Poi Factory structure, which has been converted for residential use, was determined to be a total loss.