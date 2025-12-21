(BIVN) – The 9th annual Garden Enchantment returns to Liliʻuokalani Gardens this week in Hilo.
The event will light up the Waiakea Peninsula landmark on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 23 and 24, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.
Lighted displays will be provided by community groups and businesses including the East Hawaii Lions Clubs, Carousel of Aloha, Hilo Volkswagen Club, Mauna Kea Astronomers, HELCO, Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens, and others.
From the Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens:
Carolers will perform both nights in front of Shoroan, the tea house just off Banyan Drive. Entertainment schedule: Tuesday at 6 p.m. Volcano Festival Chorus, Keiki Ukulele Ensemble at 7 p.m., and Lori Lei’s Hula Studio 8 p.m.; Wednesday at 6 p.m. Hilo Community Chorus and from 7 to 9 p.m. Hilo Community Players.
A free photo booth near the east torii under the big illuminated monkeypod tree will feature The Grinch on Tuesday evening and Santa and Mrs. Claus on Wednesday. Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens will have an information and fundraising table nearby. Across the park near the Lions Clubs, Hilo High Japan students will have a photo booth near a large banyan tree.
“Food trucks will be available Tuesday evening at the business parking lot of Alii Ice including Any Kine Wontons and Malucci’s Tacos among others,” said event co-chairman Hayden Konanui-Tucker. “The ice cream parlor at Alii Ice also will stay open late Tuesday evening. Hilo Bay Café will serve hot cocoa. The Lions Clubs also will have a beverage to offer.”
Event organizers encourage all who come to wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a flashlight. Not all pathways are lit brightly.
“This event has grown like mad so please allow extra time to find a parking spot. Special duty police officers will be on hand to assist with traffic flow,” said Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens president K.T. Cannon-Eger. “Public parking is available along Banyan Drive and Lihiwai Street as well as at the small parking lots at Moku Ola and Isles. The small parking lot by the tea house will be reserved for entertainers. This year, the Naniloa Resort will allow the use of their gravel parking lot near the golf course. Both the Naniloa Resort and Hilo Hawaiian are decked out for the holidays so take some time to visit as you walk to the park.”
