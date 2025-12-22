(BIVN) – The popular weekly food truck gathering, Village Street Eats, is returning to Hilton Waikoloa Village.

The resort announced the return of the “community, family-friendly” food gathering, with the first event taking place on Monday, December 22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Village Street Eats has always been about bringing people together, and we’re thrilled to welcome this popular gathering back,” said Jennifer Kadota, Director of Catering and Events at Hilton Waikoloa Village, in a news release. “It’s a wonderful way to support local vendors while offering a fun, family-friendly experience for both visitors and the local community.”

The event will be Held in the lower parking lot at Hilton Waikoloa Village. Admission and parking are free.

Village Street Eats features a “rotating lineup of local food trucks will serve fresh, flavorful dishes inspired by both local favorites and international cuisine,” organizers say, “including Asian, Caribbean, and Mexican flavors, alongside beer, refreshing beverages, sweet treats, and more.”

Local food trucks and vendors featured on Monday, Dec. 22 include:

143 Patisserie

Aree Thai

Big Island Provisions

Crack N Pop

Dolphin Quest

Elite Cuisine

Fatboy Kitchen

HI BAO

Ho Jah

Jill-Ann’s

KG Mexican Hawaiʻi

Oyatsu Hawaiʻi

Sugar’s BBQ

Wilson’s Snack Shack

For more information on the Village Street Eats, visit HiltonWaikoloaVillage.com.