(BIVN) – Emergency repairs will continue next week on Highway 19 (Hawaiʻi Belt Road), the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation reports.

The Hawaiʻi DOT recently declared a traffic emergency zone on the highway after a field investigation showed “roadway surface distresses and depressions progressively worsening in the area, along with slope changes and deep-seated failures extending below the roadway base.”

Next week, single lane closures over a 24-hour period as follows:

8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 5 through the end of day Tuesday, Jan. 6 – Milepost 11.6, vicinity of Pepe‘ekeo

8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7 through the end of the day on Thursday, Jan. 15 – Milepost 12.4-12.7, vicinity of Honomū Stream

8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 16 through the end of the day on Monday, Jan. 19 – Milepost 13.6, vicinity of Honomū Road

8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20 through the end of day on Tuesday, Jan. 27 Milepost 14.8-14.9, vicinity of Chin Chuck Road

The DOT provided a map showing the times and locations of the Highway 19 road work.

“Crews will work within a single lane closure to make the emergency repairs which will include compaction of the base of the road, installation of structural grids to stabilize the subsurface and repaving of the driving surface of the road,” the Hawaiʻi DOT stated. “One lane will remain open throughout the closure with traffic alternated in the open lane.”