(BIVN) – The Pāpaʻikou shoreline in the South Hilo district has been closed due to a wastewater spill.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Environmental Management reports that a malfunction of the disinfection system at the Pāpaʻikou Wastewater Treatment Plant on Wednesday resulted in the discharge of fully treated, insufficiently disinfected wastewater from the facility’s outfall, located at the shoreline.

“The system malfunctioned at an undetermined time between 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11 and 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 12,” the County reported, “resulting in a discharge of up to 98,300 gallons of fully treated, insufficiently disinfected wastewater.”

As a result, “the shoreline area in the vicinity of the outfall from Lyman Bay (Mill Beach) to Waipahi Point has been closed to shoreline activities as a precautionary measure,” the County stated. The decision was made in consultation with State Department of Health representatives.

According to the County:

The cause was due to a failure in the automated disinfection system. In response, crews took immediate remedial actions to manually disinfect the effluent and restored the automated disinfection system by 9:03 a.m. Feb. 12. In addition, emergency response procedures were initiated that included communication with relevant County and State agencies.