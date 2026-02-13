(BIVN) – A High Bacteria Count Advisory has been posted at Spencer Beach Park in West Hawaiʻi.

“The public is advised of a water quality exceedance of enterococci at Spencer Beach Park, Hawai‘i,” the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch reported on Friday. “Levels of 178 per 100 mL have been detected during routine beach monitoring.”

Health officials say testing for enterococci indicate that “potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites may be present in the water. Swimming at beaches with pollution in the water may make you ill.”

The health department says this advisory will remain in effect until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold level of 130 enterococci per 100 mL.

From the Hawaiʻi DOH advisory: