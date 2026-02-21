(BIVN) – This week’s Volcano Watch article was written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

Visual observations have been a backbone in studies of volcanoes, from 2,000 years ago to now. They remain fundamental to understanding how volcanoes work, and technological advancements, such as livestreaming cameras, allow volcanic eruptions to be viewed from around the world. Going back as far as the 79 A.D. eruption of Vesuvius, Pliny the Younger described the towering eruption plume near Pompeii as having “a very long trunk, and it then spread out … like branches.” Pliny tried to infer the mechanisms behind its changing appearance and his words were so impactful that volcanologists refer to such plumes as “Plinian” today. Native Hawaiians witnessed countless eruptions and cycles of activity at Kīlauea’s summit over the centuries, and from these observations had deduced how magma is transported within the volcano. Standing at the summit crater (Kaluapele) in 1826, the early missionary Artemus Bishop was told by his Hawaiian guide that, if the crater continues filling with lava as it had been recently, it would “discharge itself as formerly towards the sea, through some aperture under ground.” Visual observations are still crucial for understanding how volcanoes work, despite today’s arrays of high-tech equipment such as seismometers and GPS. But trail mix and coffee can only sustain field geologists so long, and continuous observations by the naked eye usually aren’t practical. Webcams, however, can provide 24/7 watch over the volcano, and have become an indispensable tool for monitoring over the past two decades. Most webcams used by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) take a snapshot every few minutes to conserve bandwidth, but three webcams are currently “livestreaming”—meaning they transmit real-time video to the public. All three have been a vital part of monitoring the ongoing episodic lava fountains at the summit of Kīlauea.