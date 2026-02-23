(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused. Geologists say periods of weak deflation or no inflation, uncommon for the early stages of repose between lava fountaining events, are interrupting the build to episode 43.

On Monday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory pushed back the forecast window for the onset of episode 43 to March 6th through March 16th.

“Another period of weak deflation began yesterday afternoon and continues this morning,” wrote the Observatory in a morning update. “The UWD tiltmeter has recorded a total recovery of nearly 13.4 microradians of inflationary tilt since the end of episode 42, with a loss of about 0.6 microradians over the past 24 hours.”

From the USGS HVO summit observations published on Monday morning:

Weak intermittent glow from both vents was visible through the night, although glow was stronger and more frequent from the south vent. At the time of this report, both vents are quiet and emitting robust degassing plumes. Seismic tremor continues during the current pause and is punctuated by bursts every 5-10 minutes. At least some of the bursts were correlated with brighter periods of glow from the south vent and flames from the north vent. There were 3 shallow earthquakes located across the summit region during the past day.