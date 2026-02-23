(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police have arrested two individuals wanted on active arrest warrants, and are still seeking two others.

Last week, the Hawaiʻi Police Department reported it was searching for three individuals from the Ocean View area of Kaʻū who should be considered armed and dangerous: Robert James Teinauri Carman (41), John Thomas Broadfoot Jr. (44), and Nicole Arsenault (48).

Since then, two of the individuals have been arrested, while the third remains at large. Now, a fourth individual is also wanted on active arrest warrants.

On Monday, police reported they located and arrested John Thomas Broadfoot Jr. and Nicole Arsenault in Kaʻū on the morning of February 19th. Both have since been released after posting bail.

Police continue to search for Robert James Teinauri Carman. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and has numerous tattoos on the front and back of his body.

The fourth individual who is being sought by police is Kira Lazar, 34, of Ocean View. She is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police stated that Carman and Lazar are “known to frequent the Kona and Ocean View areas, including Kailua-Kona and Hawaiian Ocean View Estates,” according to a news release. “They were last seen at about noon on Wednesday, Feb. 18, in the vicinity of Kaloko Light Industrial Area operating a blue Nissan sedan.”

“Due to the nature of the warrants and information available to investigators, both Carman and Lazar should be considered armed and dangerous,” police added. “Members of the public are advised not to approach them.”

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately or contact the Hawaiʻi Police Department non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.