(BIVN) – The Pāhoa Community Aquatic Center will reopen on Monday, March 2, following a month-long closure due to ashfall from the Kīlauea eruption.

The pool facility at the William “Billy” Kenoi District Park has been closed since January 24, after episode 41 in the ongoing summit eruption sent volcanic tephra – principally ash and Pele’s hair — into the pool.

“To ensure public safety and to protect the integrity of the pool’s circulation and filtration systems, the County hired a licensed pool contractor to conduct a thorough cleaning of the entire facility,” the Department of Parks and Recreation stated in a news release.

The project has since been completed, and the pool is set to resume normal operations.

County officials noted that the Pāhoa Community Aquatic Center will be offering a Lifeguarding Certification Course during the March spring break. “Those who are interested may call the pool at (808) 965-2700 for more information,” the County said.