(BIVN) – The Laupāhoehoe Recycling and Transfer Station will reopen on Friday, March 6, following a 10-month closure.

The closure was needed in order to complete a $2.57 million improvement project at the facility, Hawaiʻi County officials say. The project involved “installing a new chute with a canopy, repaving, replacement of the retaining wall, installation of a concrete swale and water retention system, and a new concrete pad.”

Isemoto Contracting was hired to do the job.

“To compensate for the closure, the County temporarily expanded hours at the neighboring Honomū Recycling and Transfer Station, which will return to its normal operating schedule on Thursday, March 5,” officials say.

Here are the updated schedules for both transfer stations:

Laupāhoehoe Recycling and Transfer Station Schedule (effective March 6)

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Open 6 a.m.-6 p.m.



Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Open 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Open 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Recycling services at Laupāhoehoe include bins for glass, cardboard and brown paper, scrap metal, and whitegoods.

Honomū Recycling and Transfer Station Schedule (effective March 5)

Monday: Open 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Open 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Open 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: Closed.

Recycling services at Honomū include bins for glass and cardboard and brown paper, officials say.