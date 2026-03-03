(BIVN) – A 33-year-old Hawaiʻi man died last week, after a reported incident within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Search and rescue crews responded to the situation on Thursday, February 26, within a closed area on the east side of Kīlauea caldera. The volcano was not erupting at the time of the incident; the most recent lava eruption episode ended February 15.

“Search and rescue personnel conducted operations overnight in steep and hazardous terrain,” the National Park Service stated in a Tuesday news release. “On Feb. 27, responders located the individual and airlifted him from the area. He was transported to Hilo Benioff Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.”

Park officials say they have notified the family and are withholding the name pending privacy considerations. The incident remains under investigation.

“Kīlauea caldera contains hazardous terrain, including unstable cliff edges and volcanic features,” the National Park Service stated. “Visitors are reminded to remain in designated open areas and comply with all closures.”