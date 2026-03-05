(BIVN) – Two individuals who were previously sought by police have been found and arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release issued on Thursday:

On March 2, 2026, officers with the Vice Division, acting on verified information, located and arrested 41-year-old Robert James Teinauri Carman and 34-year-old Kira Lazar, both of Ocean View, on Outrigger Drive in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision. Both individuals were taken into custody without incident and remain in custody pending further investigation.

Carman and Lazar had been the subject of two prior media releases requesting the public’s assistance in locating them. At the time, they were considered armed and dangerous.

Two other individuals previously identified in connection with the investigation, 51-year-old John Thomas Broadfoot Jr. and 35-year-old Nicole Arsenault, were located and arrested in the Kaʻū district on the morning of Feb. 19, 2026. Both have since been released after posting bail.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department thanks the community for its assistance and cooperation during the investigation.