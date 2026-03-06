(BIVN) – The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Mauna Loa remains at NORMAL. On Thursday, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued its monthly update on the massive Hawaiʻi island volcano.

From the March 5, 2026 update:

Mauna Loa seismic activity was similar to the previous month, with a tight clustering of events under Mokuʻāweoweo and a weaker concentration of events in the south caldera region (a continuation of elevated earthquake production from the previous month). A total of 116 earthquakes were detected beneath Mauna Loa’s summit region in the February reporting period, while the prior month had 123 earthquakes. Data from Global Positioning System (GPS) instruments on Mauna Loa show variable rates of inflation at the summit over the past six months. This is associated with refilling of the summit reservoir system following the 2022 eruption.

The Observatory noted gas and temperature data from a station on Mauna Loa’s Southwest Rift Zone “indicate these values are at background levels, with little change relative to previous months.”

Mauna Loa has erupted 34 times since 1843. Its most recent eruption was in 2022.