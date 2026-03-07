(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, as the Hawaiʻi island volcano gradually builds to its next high lava fountaining episode.

Meanwhile, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory announced a change in the formatting to its Volcano Observatory Notice to Aviation (VONA) notifications. This change is the subject of the latest Volcano Watch article, written by HVO scientists and affiliates:

The Volcano Observatory Notice to Aviation (VONA) is a notification product used by volcano observatories globally to inform the aviation community (pilots, air traffic managers, dispatchers, meteorologists, and airlines) of volcanic activity that could pose a hazard to aviation. An upcoming change in message formatting will improve the way that the aviation community gets this information. Within the United States, the USGS is designated by the Federal Aviation Administration as the entity to issue VONAs and has the responsibility to follow the content and format requirements established by the International Civil Aviation Organization. The VONA format has been updated to conform to aviation sector standards. The new format is machine-readable to allow it to be ingested into flight planning software used by airlines and distributed via the Aeronautical Fixed System of communication. It is not human friendly, as it is in all capital letters and uses aviation abbreviations, such as “VA” for volcanic ash. VONAs provide information that is important for aviation, such as the elevation of the volcanic plume above sea level (the plume includes ash and gas that can rise thousands of feet above a lava fountain) or the direction ash is being transported by the wind.

For everyone not in the aviation sector, the Volcanic Activity Notice (VAN) is the USGS notification product used to inform people on the ground of the volcanic activity that could pose a hazard on the ground. This is information specifically for partner response agencies, such as the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, as well as Hawaiʻi residents and visitors. In addition to providing information about what is going on at a volcano, VANs and VONAs include the Volcano Alert Level and Aviation Color Code System—a word or a color used to quickly to communicate the level of hazard at a volcano. What is a hazard? It’s anything that is a potential source of danger. Volcanoes can have different hazards on the ground versus in the air, which is why this ranked system is two-tiered. For hazards on the ground, the Volcano Alert Level uses terms to rank the volcano’s status. NORMAL indicates the volcano is not erupting, and in a low-level background state of activity. ADVISORY means that there is some elevated activity (such as ground deformation or earthquakes) which could escalate to an eruption. WATCH is used when an eruption is likely, or an eruption is occurring with limited hazards, and WARNING means a hazardous eruption is imminent, underway, or suspected.