(BIVN) – A Special Weather Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service, as forecasters warn Hawaiʻi that a powerful kona storm will impact the state this week.

“A powerful kona storm will begin impacting the western end of the state as early as Tuesday, then spread across the remainder of the island chain by midweek,” the forecasters wrote on Monday morning. “While flash flooding remains a major concern (see the Flood Watch and Hydrologic Outlook for additional details), confidence is increasing that strong to severe thunderstorms may develop Wednesday into the weekend. Damaging winds will likely be the primary hazard with these storms, though large hail cannot be ruled out.”

A Flood Watch will be in effect for Kauai County and Oʻahu beginning Tuesday, and will likely be extended to include Maui County and Hawaiʻi island by midweek.

“While it is still too early to determine specific rainfall totals, confidence is increasing that considerable flooding impacts are possible,” the National Weather Service stated in an updated Hydrologic Outlook.

Forecasters provided details in this Monday morning discussion:

A significant transition in the large-scale weather pattern is expected to unfold across the Hawaiian Islands over next couple of days and continuing through the upcoming weekend. The current dry and relatively stable regime, characterized by moderate east-southeast flow, will persist today. Conditions will begin to deteriorate tonight into Tuesday as a deep upper-level trough amplifies northwest of the islands. Deterministic models and their respective ensembles remain in strong agreement regarding the evolution of this system. A powerful jet streak with core winds of 100 to 140 kt at 250 mb is forecast to dig southward along the western flank of the trough. As this occurs, the trough will gradually acquire a negative tilt while expanding toward the island chain through the week. The islands will increasingly fall beneath the jet streaks left-exit region, supporting enhanced divergence aloft and large-scale ascent across the region. At the surface, model guidance depicts a broad area of low pressure consolidating northwest of the islands in response to strong upper-level height falls. Central pressures could fall to near 990 mb while remaining well northwest of the state. The resulting pressure pattern will shift winds across the islands out of a southerly direction, drawing a plume of deep tropical moisture northward across the region.