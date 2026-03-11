Big Island Video News

Parts of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Reopen After Episode 43 Eruption
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Crater Rim Drive West from the park entrance to Kilauea Military Camp has been reopened after tephra was cleared from roads.

(BIVN) – Portions of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park reopened Wednesday, following yesterday’s episode 43 high lava fountains at the summit of Kīlauea, that covered the surrounding area with volcanic tephra. 

The National Park Service says Crater Rim Drive West from the park entrance to Kilauea Military Camp is now open, after staff used heavy equipment and hand tools to clear roadways and overlooks. 

USGS photo taken on March 10, 2026 shows the grassy area around the flagpole at the Kilauea Military Camp in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. “Tephra about 4-5 inches in diameter started falling at this location at about 10:20 a.m. HST, and in total the area received about 2 inches of accumulation that completely covered the ground surface,” USGS noted.

“The deepest tephra fall in the park is at Uēkahuna overlook and parking lot which are currently closed and covered in tephra up to a foot deep,” park officials stated.

“Most trails accessible from trailheads in open areas at the summit are open,” the National Park stated. “The park will reopen other areas as soon as they are cleared.”

Highway 11 is also open.

“Drive slowly,” park officials requested. “While roads that are open have been cleared of tephra, small particles can be remobilized by driving and wind, covering road markings and causing vehicles to skid and slide.”

USGS: “Fallout from Kīlauea episode 43 is continuing to be cleared as of the morning of March 11, 2026. This photo shows a pile of tephra that was cleared from a roadway in Kilauea Military Camp, in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, where the fallout continuously covered the ground.” (USGS photo)