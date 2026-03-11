(BIVN) – Portions of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park reopened Wednesday, following yesterday’s episode 43 high lava fountains at the summit of Kīlauea, that covered the surrounding area with volcanic tephra.

The National Park Service says Crater Rim Drive West from the park entrance to Kilauea Military Camp is now open, after staff used heavy equipment and hand tools to clear roadways and overlooks.

“The deepest tephra fall in the park is at Uēkahuna overlook and parking lot which are currently closed and covered in tephra up to a foot deep,” park officials stated.

“Most trails accessible from trailheads in open areas at the summit are open,” the National Park stated. “The park will reopen other areas as soon as they are cleared.”

Highway 11 is also open.

“Drive slowly,” park officials requested. “While roads that are open have been cleared of tephra, small particles can be remobilized by driving and wind, covering road markings and causing vehicles to skid and slide.”