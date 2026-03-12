(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County will be closing all non-emergency County services and facilities on Friday and Saturday, as powerful kona low storm threatens the Big Island.

The decision follows an earlier announcement made by Governor Josh Green that all public and charter schools and state offices in the counties of Oʻahu, Maui and Kauaʻi would be closed on Friday. The closure was later extended to include Hawaiʻi island.

The County followed up with details on its own list of closures, which includes “County offices as well as all park facilities, including the Hilo Municipal Golf Course and Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens, and all solid waste facilities.”

“Our administration, working with our State and Emergency Management partners, has been closely monitoring this developing storm, and we expect conditions to worsen Friday and through the weekend,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “To protect public safety, and to give our residents time to prepare for what this storm could bring, non-emergency County operations will be closed from 6 a.m. Friday through Saturday. We also ask residents to avoid non-essential travel during inclement weather and be prepared for potential flooding and power outages.”

All fixed route Hele-On buses and Paratransit services will be cancelled on Saturday. Fixed route cancellations and modifications for Friday can be viewed here or by calling 808-961-8744 ext. 1. For additional Paratransit updates, call 808-640-1020.

Camping permits at all County parks are cancelled from Friday through Monday morning.

All Hawaiʻi state parks on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, Maui, and Hawaiʻi Island are closed until further notice.

“According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the greatest risk for flash flooding through Sunday is in the Kona, Kaʻū and Kohala districts,” the County reported. “North Kona, Puna and Hilo districts could see the strongest winds through the weekend, with gusts potentially up to 60 mph. As the soil becomes saturated, the risk of downed trees and landslides will grow.”

The County of Hawaiʻi shared this general safety information: