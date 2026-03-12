(BIVN) – Officials announced major closures across the State of Hawaiʻi for Friday, as a powerful storm hits the islands.

Governor Josh Green held a news conference on Thursday afternoon, in which he announced the Friday (March 13) closure of all public and charter schools and state offices in the counties of Oʻahu, Maui and Kauaʻi. The closure was later extended to include Hawaiʻi island.

Hawaiʻi island was not a part of the initial announcement, but the decision to include the Big Island was announced separately, just before 5 p.m.

“Our administration, working with state and emergency management partners, has been closely monitoring this developing storm all week,” said Hawai‘i County Mayor Kimo Alameda. “We expect conditions to worsen beginning Friday through the weekend. To protect public safety, non‑emergency county operations will be closed from Friday at 6:00 a.m. through Saturday. This will give residents time to make preparations before the storm arrives. Please avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather and be prepared for possible flooding and power outages.”

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary also announced that state courts and Judiciary operations will be closed on Friday.

The Hawaiʻi State Legislature will also be closed on Friday. All Senate and House committee hearings scheduled for March 13 will be postponed and floor sessions in both chambers will not convene.

Hawaiʻi island is currently under a High Wind Watch and a Flood Watch, with a Winter Storm Warning in place for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa. The islands to the west of the Big Island are already experiencing heavy rains from the kona storm, and High Wind Warnings have been issued for the counties of Oʻahu, Maui and Kauaʻi.

“The highest flood threats across the state will favor southern and western slopes of all islands,” the National Weather Service stated. “These are typically the drier sides of the islands, less accustomed to heavy rain and flooding.”