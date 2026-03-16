(BIVN) – County beach parks in South Kohala and North Kona are closed, and a Brown Water Advisory has been issued, following the storm impacts over the weekend.

On Monday before noon, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported the State Health Department issued a Brown Water Advisory for west facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, “for all beaches in South Kohala and North Kona Districts from Spencer Beach Park in South Kohala to Kahaluʻu Beach Park in North Kona District.”

County officials added that, through Monday, all county beach parks in South Kohala and North Kona Districts are closed.

The Hawaiian Electric company reported power was restored to about 2,900 customers Sunday night in Volcano Village, Kalapana, Na‘alehu, and Kaloko Mauka. The utility says about 10,800 customers (12% of customers on the island) were without power on Monday morning, mostly in Puna and North Kona.

Hawaiian Electric says crews will be working on Monday in Kea‘au, Kurtistown, Mountain View, Volcano, South Point, and North and South Kona. “Damage assessment teams will be working in lower Puna,” the company said. “Yesterday, 30 damaged or broken poles were identified and three transmission lines were repaired.”

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa. All other weather advisories for Hawaiʻi island have been discontinued.