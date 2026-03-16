(BIVN) – Heavy rain continued in Kona on Monday, triggering a Flood Advisory during the late afternoon.

“At 2:39 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain over Leeward Big Island,” the National Weather Service reported. “Rain was falling at a rate of 0.5 to 1.5 inches per hour.”

Forecasters say some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Puʻuanahulu, Kalaoa, Holualoa, Honalo, Puako, Kahaluʻu-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Pohakuloa Training Area, Kawaihae, Honaunau, Kohala Ranch, Waimea, Hawi, Waikoloa Beach, Mauna Lani and Kona International Airport.

Meanwhile, a High Wind Warning remains in place for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa until 6 p.m. Monday evening. Wind gusts up to 100 mph will be possible.

Due to the Flood Advisory, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense advised:

Flooding can be life-threatening. Residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.

Please drive with caution. Be on the alert for run-off, ponding of water, debris, and poor visibility.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water in a vehicle or on foot; turn around, don’t drown.

County officials reported a Brown Water Advisory was issued for west facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, “for all beaches in South Kohala and North Kona Districts from Spencer Beach Park in South Kohala to Kahaluʻu Beach Park in North Kona District.”

All county beach parks in South Kohala and North Kona Districts were closed on Monday.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park was closed Monday, March 16, “and will likely remain closed through Tuesday, March 17 due to storm impacts,” the National Park Service reported. “Power and communications are still out. Park staff continue to assess damage and are working to clear roadways and trails.”

Overnight guests of Kilauea Military Camp and Volcano House may enter the park and shelter in place, park officials said.

As of 1 p.m. on Monday, Hawaiian Electric reported about 8,000 customers were without power, mostly in Puna and North Kona. “In the hardest hit areas, restoration efforts are being slowed by numerous fallen trees, large branches and downed powerlines on roadways,” the utility said.