(BIVN) – Five nominees for Chief Justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court have been named.

Governor Josh Green announced the names on Monday, after he received the list of nominees submitted by the Judicial Selection Commission.

The names, in alphabetical order, are:

Lance D. Collins , currently a President/Principal Attorney at the Law Office of Lance D. Collins. He is a graduate of William S. Richardson School of Law.

, currently a President/Principal Attorney at the Law Office of Lance D. Collins. He is a graduate of William S. Richardson School of Law. Vladimir Devens , currently an Associate Justice at the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court. He is a graduate of the University of California Berkeley School of Law.

, currently an Associate Justice at the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court. He is a graduate of the University of California Berkeley School of Law. David M. Forman , currently a Professor of Law at William S. Richardson School of Law. He is a graduate of William S. Richardson School of Law.

, currently a Professor of Law at William S. Richardson School of Law. He is a graduate of William S. Richardson School of Law. Benjamin E. Lowenthal , currently an Attorney at the Law Office of Benjamin E. Lowenthal. He is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law.

, currently an Attorney at the Law Office of Benjamin E. Lowenthal. He is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law. Sabrina S. McKenna, currently the Interim Chief Justice at the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court. She is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

The Governor must appoint a judge from the list within 30 days. The appointment will then be followed by a Hawaiʻi State Senate confirmation process.

The public is also invited to provide comments on the nominees via the Governor’s website.