(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island is focused on recovery following the damaging winds and flash flooding from this weekend’s storm, as more rain appears to be on the way.

On Tuesday, Hawaiʻi County officials set up water spigots and device charging locations in hard hit areas, while asking residents and businesses to report damage.

The damage reports will help the County to identify priorities and focus resources if state or federal disaster assistance becomes available. Damage reports can be submitted online, or by calling Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031.

“We realize many residents still face challenges from the storm and may be focused on cleaning up, but damage reports can help the County target help where it’s needed most,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a Tuesday news release.

Agricultural damage can be reported by contacting the USDA Farm Service Agency at (808) 933-8334, officials noted.

A request-for-assistance form has been launched by Vibrant Hawaiʻi, in partnership with the County of Hawaiʻi, to help residents report storm-related needs and connect with available support.

From a Vibrant Hawaiʻi news release:

The online form provides a centralized way for individuals and families experiencing impacts from the storm to share information about their situation. Submissions will help Vibrant Hawaiʻi – along with business, nonprofit and government partners better understand urgent needs in order to coordinate with local partners, service providers, and response agencies to identify potential resources and assistance. By collecting requests in one place, the organization aims to improve situational awareness and ensure that community needs are visible as response and recovery efforts continue.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation has established device charging locations for residents without power. Cell phones, portable power banks, and similar small devices can be charged at the following locations and hours:

AJ Watt Gym at Mountain View Park (8 a.m.-4 p.m.).

Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility (10 a.m.-4 p.m.).

Herbert Shipman Park pavilion (8 a.m.-4 p.m.).

Sgt. Rodney J.T. Yano Memorial Hall (8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

County officials say residents who have lost power and need water for household use can access County water spigots, available at locations across the island.

Spigot locations can be viewed here.

Looking ahead, another round of wet weather appears to be on the way. From the National Weather Service forecast discussion posted on Tuesday evening: