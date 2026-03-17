(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County officials provided an update on the status of local government services and facilities following the recent Kona low storm that produced flash flooding across the Big Island.

Damage assessments continue at facilities across the island, the County says. Most parks have reopened. However, the following facilities remained closed on Monday:

All County beach parks in the South Kohala and North Kona districts (closed due to brown water advisory and debris clean-up).

Hale Hālāwai on Aliʻi Drive

Kona Community Aquatic Center

Wai’ōhinu Park

Harold H. Higashihara Park

Mahukona Wharf

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park was closed Monday, March 16, and will likely remain closed through Tuesday, March 17, due to storm impacts. Park officials say power and communications are still out.

As of 9 p.m. on Monday night, about 4,200 Hawaiian Electric customers were without power, mostly in the Puna area. “Damage assessments began yesterday in accessible areas of North Kona, South Point and Puna,” Hawaiian Electric stated. “To date, 50 damaged or broken poles and multiple spans of downed lines were identified.”

The County also shared this information on green waste: