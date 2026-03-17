(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County officials provided an update on the status of local government services and facilities following the recent Kona low storm that produced flash flooding across the Big Island.
Damage assessments continue at facilities across the island, the County says. Most parks have reopened. However, the following facilities remained closed on Monday:
- All County beach parks in the South Kohala and North Kona districts (closed due to brown water advisory and debris clean-up).
- Hale Hālāwai on Aliʻi Drive
- Kona Community Aquatic Center
- Wai’ōhinu Park
- Harold H. Higashihara Park
- Mahukona Wharf
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park was closed Monday, March 16, and will likely remain closed through Tuesday, March 17, due to storm impacts. Park officials say power and communications are still out.
As of 9 p.m. on Monday night, about 4,200 Hawaiian Electric customers were without power, mostly in the Puna area. “Damage assessments began yesterday in accessible areas of North Kona, South Point and Puna,” Hawaiian Electric stated. “To date, 50 damaged or broken poles and multiple spans of downed lines were identified.”
The County also shared this information on green waste:
Additionally, to help residents with debris cleanup, the Department of Environmental Management is expanding green waste collection services at several transfer stations from now through Saturday, April 4. Green waste will be accepted at these locations between 8 a.m. and 4 pm.
New green waste collection sites are: Keauhou transfer station (open daily) and the Waiʻōhinu transfer station (open Monday, Thursday and Saturday).
The following transfer stations will increase green waste collection to seven days a week during this period: Keaʻau, Kealakehe, Waimea and Pāhoa.
Other green waste disposal sites include the East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility in Hilo (open daily), West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility at Puʻuanahulu (open Monday-Saturday), the Volcano Transfer Station (open Monday, Thursday and Saturday) and the Keʻei Transfer Station (open Sunday, Tuesday and Friday).
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Updates on County facilities, the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park closure, and ongoing power outages.