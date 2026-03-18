(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is reopening areas, following the recent storm and volcanic eruption.

Sections of the park reopened on Wednesday morning, March 18, but other areas remain closed until further notice. Park officials say visitors to the park “should be prepared for more rain, drive carefully and watch out for brush and tephra on roads and trails.”

The following areas are open:

Crater Rim Drive West from the park entrance to Kilauea Military Camp

The Welcome Center (opens at 9 a.m.)

Volcano House, Volcano Art Center Gallery and most of Kilauea Military Camp

Crater Rim Drive East

Nāhuku lava tube. The lights are out (bring a flashlight and be aware of the low ceiling)

Chain of Craters Road to the coast

Most backcountry areas not including Mauna Loa

The Kahuku Unit will reopen Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

These areas remain closed:

Mauna Loa Road beyond Kīpukapuaulu to all use including pedestrians and bicyclists

Mauna Loa Summit, Mauna Loa Trail, Red Hill Cabin and Puʻuʻulaʻula

Kīpukapuaulu

Kīpukapuaulu Crater Rim Drive West beyond Kilauea Military Camp to Uēkahuna, including bicycles and pedestrians

Crater Rim Trail beyond Kilauea Military Camp to Uēkahuna

Nāmakanipaio Campground and trail to Uēkahuna

Hilina Pali Road and Kulanaokuaiki Campground

Park staff will reopen additional areas when assessments are complete and it is safe to do so.

Kīlauea Overlook and Uēkahuna remain closed due to the tephra fallout from episode 43.