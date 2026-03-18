(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is reopening areas, following the recent storm and volcanic eruption.
Sections of the park reopened on Wednesday morning, March 18, but other areas remain closed until further notice. Park officials say visitors to the park “should be prepared for more rain, drive carefully and watch out for brush and tephra on roads and trails.”
The following areas are open:
- Crater Rim Drive West from the park entrance to Kilauea Military Camp
- The Welcome Center (opens at 9 a.m.)
- Volcano House, Volcano Art Center Gallery and most of Kilauea Military Camp
- Crater Rim Drive East
- Nāhuku lava tube. The lights are out (bring a flashlight and be aware of the low ceiling)
- Chain of Craters Road to the coast
- Most backcountry areas not including Mauna Loa
The Kahuku Unit will reopen Thursday morning at 8 a.m.
These areas remain closed:
- Mauna Loa Road beyond Kīpukapuaulu to all use including pedestrians and bicyclists
- Mauna Loa Summit, Mauna Loa Trail, Red Hill Cabin and Puʻuʻulaʻula
Kīpukapuaulu
- Crater Rim Drive West beyond Kilauea Military Camp to Uēkahuna, including bicycles and pedestrians
- Crater Rim Trail beyond Kilauea Military Camp to Uēkahuna
- Nāmakanipaio Campground and trail to Uēkahuna
- Hilina Pali Road and Kulanaokuaiki Campground
Park staff will reopen additional areas when assessments are complete and it is safe to do so.
Kīlauea Overlook and Uēkahuna remain closed due to the tephra fallout from episode 43.
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Some sections of the park reopened Wednesday morning, but other areas remain closed due to major storm and volcanic impacts.