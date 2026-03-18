(BIVN) – The ongoing recovery effort following this past weekend’s damaging storm could be delayed by a new weather system threatening to bring more rain to Hawaiʻi island.

The Big Island is now under a Flood Watch, as several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall are anticipated from Thursday evening through Sunday afternoon.

On Wednesday evening, Hawaiian Electric reported about 2,000 customers were without power in Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kapoho, Leilani Estates, Mountain View, Nanawale, Orchid Isle Estates, Wright Road, and various pockets in North and South Kona.

Power was restored to about 400 customers Wednesday, while damage assessments and tree clearing continue. Additional contractors will be joined by crews from O‘ahu on Thursday to assist with repairs.

“The company asks for customers’ patience as the remaining restorations are lengthy,” Hawaiian Electric stated in a Wednesday evening update, noting that the new storm front approaching the state could delay ongoing restoration efforts.

“Crews are working through hazardous and complex conditions to repair overhead and underground electrical infrastructure, which could be further complicated by additional rainfall,” the utility stated.

All Hawaiʻi County beach parks were open Wednesday, except for Spencer Beach Park.

The County of Hawaiʻi, over social media, reported the Department of Public Works is filling requests for sandbags in anticipation of the additional rainfall.

“While not forecast to be as severe, this weather system could still produce periods of moderate to heavy rainfall with peak impacts Friday-Sunday,” the County stated.

To make a sandbag request, email dpwhwy@hawaiicounty.gov, the social media message stated. A request can also be made by calling DPW at 808-961-8321 or Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.

Two ice and water distribution events are planned for Puna on Thursday: Hawaiian Acres at 16-1325 Moho Rd, and Pāhoa at Billy Kenoi Park. Both distribution events will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Water spigots are also available across Hawaii island.