(BIVN) – A Flood Watch is in effect for the island of Hawaiʻi, as several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall are anticipated due to another kona low developing west of the islands.

The latest flood concerns come as Hawaiʻi County recovers from last weekend’s kona low that brought flooding rains and damaging winds to the Big Island.

Many Hawaiʻi island residents are still without power. From a Hawaiian Electric news release at 8 a.m. Thursday:

Power was restored to about 900 customers overnight in the Black Sands, Eden Rock, Fern Acres, Hawaiian Beaches, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kalapana, Royal Hawaiian, Sea View, and Volcano subdivisions and some parts of Leilani and Nānāwale. Crews also completed critical repairs to transmissions lines, which will help harden the grid ahead of the upcoming storm system. About 1,100 customers who were impacted by the storm remain without power. Today, crews are working in Leilani, Nānāwale, and scattered areas around the island.

The utility says additional personnel arrived on the Big Island on Thursday, as the company continues preparations for a new stormfront that is approaching the state.

“Weather permitting, helicopters will be used to transport large equipment to remote areas today,” Hawaiian Electric reported. “Specialized equipment and heavy machinery such as bulldozers are needed to clear accessways and other debris. In some locations, cranes are required to remove large, uprooted or fallen trees.”

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported those experiencing power and internet disruption, the following locations have service:

Yano Hall in South Kona

Mt. View Gymnasium

Shipman Park in Keaʻau

Billy Kenoi Sports Complex in Pāhoa

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply on Thursday urged its customers to be prepared.

“Recent storms have disrupted both DWS’ water infrastructure and the island’s electrical grid needed to operate DWS’ water systems, private community water systems, and private water catchment systems,” the water department stated. “DWS urges Hawai‘i Island residents to review and prepare for their potable water needs ahead of any forecasted adverse weather, which could result in a prolonged power outage or water-service disruption.”

The Department of Water Supply provided these water preparation tips: