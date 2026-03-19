(BIVN) – A Flood Watch is in effect for the island of Hawaiʻi, as several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall are anticipated due to another kona low developing west of the islands.
The latest flood concerns come as Hawaiʻi County recovers from last weekend’s kona low that brought flooding rains and damaging winds to the Big Island.
Many Hawaiʻi island residents are still without power. From a Hawaiian Electric news release at 8 a.m. Thursday:
Power was restored to about 900 customers overnight in the Black Sands, Eden Rock, Fern Acres, Hawaiian Beaches, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kalapana, Royal Hawaiian, Sea View, and Volcano subdivisions and some parts of Leilani and Nānāwale. Crews also completed critical repairs to transmissions lines, which will help harden the grid ahead of the upcoming storm system. About 1,100 customers who were impacted by the storm remain without power. Today, crews are working in Leilani, Nānāwale, and scattered areas around the island.
The utility says additional personnel arrived on the Big Island on Thursday, as the company continues preparations for a new stormfront that is approaching the state.
“Weather permitting, helicopters will be used to transport large equipment to remote areas today,” Hawaiian Electric reported. “Specialized equipment and heavy machinery such as bulldozers are needed to clear accessways and other debris. In some locations, cranes are required to remove large, uprooted or fallen trees.”
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported those experiencing power and internet disruption, the following locations have service:
- Yano Hall in South Kona
- Mt. View Gymnasium
- Shipman Park in Keaʻau
- Billy Kenoi Sports Complex in Pāhoa
The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply on Thursday urged its customers to be prepared.
“Recent storms have disrupted both DWS’ water infrastructure and the island’s electrical grid needed to operate DWS’ water systems, private community water systems, and private water catchment systems,” the water department stated. “DWS urges Hawai‘i Island residents to review and prepare for their potable water needs ahead of any forecasted adverse weather, which could result in a prolonged power outage or water-service disruption.”
The Department of Water Supply provided these water preparation tips:
- Determine Household Water Needs. Each person should have a minimum of one gallon of water per day for at least 14 days, according to the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA). Pets and livestock also require water.
- Store Water Safely. Use only clean, dedicated, food-grade containers. Wash containers thoroughly with dishwashing soap, sanitize using one teaspoon of mild liquid chlorine bleach per quart of water, and then rinse thoroughly. Fill containers from the tap, leaving as little air as possible. Store in a cool, dark area. Water that has not been commercially bottled should be replaced every six months, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
- Treat Drinking Water. During an emergency, it may be necessary for DWS to issue a Boil Water Notice due to water quality problems. Customers will be made aware of this via various communication channels. If this is necessary, instructions to treat water can be found on FEMA’s website.
- Restrict Water Use. During emergencies, restrict water use to essential uses only such as drinking, cooking, and sanitation. No lawn watering, car/boating washing, etc.
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - On the Big Island, about 1,100 Hawaiian Electric customers who were impacted by last weekend's storm remain without power.