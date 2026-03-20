(BIVN) – A Winter Storm Watch has been added to the existing Flood Watch for Hawaiʻi island, as an approaching kona storm is is likely to bring heavy snow and strong winds to the summits, as well as flooding rains to lower elevations.

The National Weather Service says Maunakea and Mauna Loa could see heavy snow and strong winds above 12,000 feet.

Starting on Saturday evening, summits could see total snow accumulations up to 10 inches possible, with winds gusting as high as 70 mph.

The kona low, developing west of the islands, “will draw abundant moisture northward as it strengthens and eventually departs to north early next week,” the forecasters say. “Several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected. The heaviest rain is expected to last through Saturday, except for the Big Island where the heaviest rain is expected on Sunday.”

The islands are already saturated following the first kona low that hit the islands last weekend.

Oʻahu has been under a Flash Flood Warning for most of the day on Friday, forcing another state closure on the island.

“The safety of our residents and families must come first,” said Governor Green. “With catastrophic flash flooding already impacting parts of Oʻahu, including evacuation orders on the North Shore and the potential for dam-related impacts, we are taking this situation extremely seriously. Closing state offices will allow families to focus on getting to safety and will support emergency operations. We urge everyone to heed all warnings, evacuate if directed and stay out of floodwaters as this storm continues through the weekend.”

Hawaiian Electric says customers on Hawaiʻi Island should prepare for the possibility of new outages as the second storm moves across the state.



The power company said on Friday morning that about 100 customers who were impacted by the first storm remain without power. Crews were working to restore power in Wood Valley, Kapoho and various pockets around the Big Island.