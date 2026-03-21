(BIVN) – A Flood Watch continues for the entire State of Hawaiʻi, as another kona low is bringing heavy rains to the islands, just one week after a previous storm produced damaging wind and rains.

So far, Oʻahu has borne the brunt of this second kona low, and has been under a continuous state of flash flooding.

Hawaiʻi island is expected to eventually see some heavy rain from this storm, although not to the degree of Oʻahu and Maui.

A Winter Storm Watch is also in effect for Hawaiʻi island summits. Total snow accumulations up to 10 inches will be possible atop Maunakea and Mauna Loa, with winds gusting as high as 70 mph.

From the National Weather Service forecast discussion posted on Saturday morning: