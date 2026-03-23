(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island is the only island in the State of Hawaiʻi this is still under a Flood Watch, as the second kona low in as many weeks departs the region. The Flood Watch will be in effect through this afternoon.

Unstable tropical moisture “will bring possible heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon hours,” the national Weather Service wrote early Monday morning. “A large band of thunderstorms continues to approach the Big Island from the west-southwest direction, which may produce another round of heavy rainfall later today.”

From the National Weather Service forecast discussion:

Trade winds are returning faster than predicted with northeasterly winds observed this morning as far east as the islands of Molokai and Lanai. This mornings water vapor satellite imagery channel shows a Sub Tropical Jet over Maui County and the Big Island. Enough instability lingers near Lanai for thunderstorms to develop along a trade wind convergence band just southwest of the island. These thunderstorms are not moving and are likely anchored along this down stream convergent feature, which makes it less likely to build over the islands in Maui County. A strong upper level divergent wind signature continues to produce scattered thunderstorms along the southwestern edge of the jet streams southern edge. These thunderstorms are developing on the tail of the deep tropical moisture plume, which may move into the Big Island later today. Heavy rain under this thunderstorm `tail` tracking towards the Big Island is the primary reason we chose to extend the Flood Watch through the afternoon hours for Hawaii County. This watch will likely be cancelled for the Big Island once this last thunderstorm threat clears Hawaiian airspace.

The Winter Storm Warning for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa is no longer in effect. The road to the summit of Maunakea was closed as of Monday morning.