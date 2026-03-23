(BIVN) – The Flood Watch for Hawaiʻi island will continue through late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, as flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

“Unstable tropical moisture left from the departing kona low and troughing aloft will bring possible heavy rain and thunderstorms tonight,” the National Weather Service stated Monday afternoon. Flash Flood Warnings were issued for both Kona and Kohala earlier today, and for Hilo, Puna and Kaʻū later in the day.

Hawaiian Electric reported at 5 p.m. that about 370 customers were without power on Hawaiʻi island, mainly in Hilo and Puna.

In Kaʻū, Highway 11 between mile markers 54 and 50 was closed due to flooding. The road has since been reopened to motorists.

A new Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for Big Island summits. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches will be possible atop Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

Due to the Flood Watch, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense advises:

Residents in flood prone areas should be prepared for heavy rains and potential flooding

Be aware that road closures may occur without notice

Do not attempt to cross flowing water in a vehicle or on foot; turn around don’t drown.

Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

You will be informed as conditions change, officials say.