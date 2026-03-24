(BIVN) – A Flood Watch remains in effect for the lower elevations of Hawaiʻi island through Tuesday afternoon, where flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains possible.
The Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa has been discontinued.
From the National Weather Service discussion posted on Tuesday morning:
Latest satellite imagery shows a narrow and persistent convergent band over and upstream of the Haleakala windward slopes of Maui that continues to fuel heavy showers this morning (over 4 inches of rain in the past few hours as of 3 am HST). Elsewhere, mostly dry northeast trade wind conditions prevail across the island chain. Dewpoints have dropped into the lower 60s across the western end of the state, resulting in noticeably cooler and more comfortable conditions compared to recent days.
The past several days have been exceptionally wet across portions of the state, particularly from Oahu through the Big Island. Peak rainfall totals over the past 5 days have generally ranged from 15 to 25 inches in some areas, with a preliminary statewide peak of 25.73 inches observed at Kaala on Oahumost of which fell Thursday night into Friday. This recent period of heavy rainfall has led to saturated soils and elevated streamflows, leaving areas very sensitive to additional rainfall.
Looking ahead through midweek, a lingering axis of moisture over the eastern end of the state combined with cold temperatures aloft (decent mid-level lapse rates) associated with a departing but still influential upper trough will maintain the potential for locally heavy showers and storms today, especially across Maui and the Big Island. Given the saturated ground conditions, even modest additional rainfall could lead to renewed runoff and localized flooding concerns. As a result, a Flood Watch has been extended through this afternoon for Maui and the Big Island.
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - A gradual return to a "more typical northeast trade wind pattern" is expected by midweek, forecasters say.