(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi is seeking a Major Disaster Declaration from President Trump, due to the recent impacts of two consecutive storm systems across Hawaiʻi.

Governor Josh Green has submitted the formal request under the Stafford Act, which “reflects the severe and compounding impacts of storms that struck the state beginning March 10 and again on March 19, bringing catastrophic flooding, landslides, infrastructure damage and emergency evacuations across multiple islands.”

“These storms have impacted every county in our state and stretched our emergency response capabilities,” said Governor Green. “This request is about getting our communities the support they need to recover quickly and safely.”

State officials say damage assessments” indicate losses exceeding $400 million from the first storm alone, with total damages from both events expected to surpass $1 billion.”

“The scale of damage we are seeing — from washed-out highways to overwhelmed water systems — makes clear that federal partnership is essential,” Governor Green said. “We are doing everything we can at the state and county level, but this is exactly the type of event where FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) support is critical.”

If approved, the declaration would unlock critical federal support from FEMA, including:

Public Assistance: Funding for debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repairs to roads, bridges, utilities and public facilities

Individual Assistance: Direct support for residents, including housing assistance, disaster unemployment assistance, crisis counseling and legal services

Hazard Mitigation Funding: Resources to strengthen infrastructure and reduce future disaster risk statewide

Enhanced federal cost share: Up to 90% federal funding for eligible recovery costs

The Hawaiʻi congressional delegation, U.S. Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, and U.S. Representatives Ed Case and Jill Tokuda, expressed their support for Governor Green’s request.

“Prior to this disaster, our communities were still rebuilding from devastating wildfires in Maui and Hawai‘i Counties that claimed 102 lives and destroyed more than 2,000 structures,” the delegation wrote in their letter to President Trump. “State and County officials now need federal support for the extensive repairs required for flood-damaged homes, small businesses, roads, and public facilities across the islands.”

“As you know, approval of a disaster declaration can make a real difference for families and communities working to recover and rebuild,” the delegation continued. “We appreciate the Trump administration’s continued attention to ensuring Americans have access to the federal support and resources they need in the aftermath of natural disasters. We are grateful for your consideration of this request, and we look forward to working with your administration in the months and years ahead to help Hawai‘i recover and rebuild.”