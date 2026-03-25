(BIVN) – Emergency road work is underway on Highway 11 in Kaʻū.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation reports the highway will be down to a single lane between Kaʻaluʻalu Road and Konophiki Street in Nāʻālehu for the next six days from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., as crews work to resurface the road.

“The previous Kona low storm undermined the shoulders and created major potholes in the area,” the Hawaiʻi DOT explained.

“During work hours, traffic will alternate through the open lane,” the Hawaiʻi DOT said. “Flaggers will be on duty and electronic message boards will be in place.”

During the first kona low to hit the state, flooding on Highway 11 and mauka roads isolated the communities of Wood Valley, Pāhala, Nāʻālehu, Green Sands Subdivision, and the Haao Springs Road/Waiohinu area.