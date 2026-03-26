(BIVN) – As Hawaiʻi celebrates the Prince Kūhiō Day holiday, the State Department of Accounting and General Services is letting the public know about its vast collection of historical Kūhiō-related records.
From a DAGS news release:
Today is Prince Kūhiō Day, celebrated annually in Hawaiʻi on March 26. It honors the birthday of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole. He was born on this day in 1871.
In 1902, he became the Congressional delegate representing the Territory of Hawaiʻi. He was instrumental in creating the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920. He died while in office in 1922.
The State Department of Accounting and General Services has historical records of Kūhiō: thousands of pages of manuscripts and articles written by or about him, hundreds of photos, and a dozen artifacts. Some of those items include the pen he used to sign the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, and a scarf with his name and likeness on it.
It’s all at the Hawaiʻi State Archives which is free and open to the public. You can even see some of that on the Archives’ website (here).
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
HONOLULU - The State Department of Accounting and General Services has thousands of historical records of Kūhiō, free and open to the public.