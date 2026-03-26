(BIVN) – As Hawaiʻi celebrates the Prince Kūhiō Day holiday, the State Department of Accounting and General Services is letting the public know about its vast collection of historical Kūhiō-related records.

From a DAGS news release:

Today is Prince Kūhiō Day, celebrated annually in Hawaiʻi on March 26. It honors the birthday of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole. He was born on this day in 1871. In 1902, he became the Congressional delegate representing the Territory of Hawaiʻi. He was instrumental in creating the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920. He died while in office in 1922.