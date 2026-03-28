(BIVN) – Police asking for the public’s assistance in locating an Ocean View woman wanted for questioning in connection with a recent domestic violence incident in Kaʻū.
Police advise the public not to approach 32-year-old Antonya Mardonada, if located. Instead, contact the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
In a news release, police detailed the incident that occurred in Ocean View on Tuesday, March 24, 2026:
At 1:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Kaʻū patrol officers responded to a report of a possible domestic disturbance in the area of the 92-1800 block of Palm Parkway in Ocean View. While officers were en route, dispatch received a report of a traffic collision with injuries in the same area. Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel were first on-scene and located a man lying on the ground near a vehicle that had collided into an embankment. The man was transported to Kona Community Hospital with serious injuries.
Police believe the incident occurred during a domestic dispute between the injured man and a woman, later identified as 32-year-old Antonya Mardonada of Ocean View. She is currently wanted for questioning regarding this investigation.
Mardonada is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen leaving the area on a camouflage ATV.
Police say anyone with information regarding this incident or Mardonada’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Aaron Yamanaka of the Area II Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 304, or via email at aaron.yamanaka@hawaiipolice.gov.
“Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000,” police added. “Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIIAN OCEAN VIEW ESTATES - Police are investigating a car crash on Palm Parkway that they believe occurred during a domestic dispute.