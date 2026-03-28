(BIVN) – Police asking for the public’s assistance in locating an Ocean View woman wanted for questioning in connection with a recent domestic violence incident in Kaʻū.

Police advise the public not to approach 32-year-old Antonya Mardonada, if located. Instead, contact the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

In a news release, police detailed the incident that occurred in Ocean View on Tuesday, March 24, 2026:

At 1:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Kaʻū patrol officers responded to a report of a possible domestic disturbance in the area of the 92-1800 block of Palm Parkway in Ocean View. While officers were en route, dispatch received a report of a traffic collision with injuries in the same area. Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel were first on-scene and located a man lying on the ground near a vehicle that had collided into an embankment. The man was transported to Kona Community Hospital with serious injuries. Police believe the incident occurred during a domestic dispute between the injured man and a woman, later identified as 32-year-old Antonya Mardonada of Ocean View. She is currently wanted for questioning regarding this investigation. Mardonada is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen leaving the area on a camouflage ATV.

Police say anyone with information regarding this incident or Mardonada’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Aaron Yamanaka of the Area II Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 304, or via email at aaron.yamanaka@hawaiipolice.gov.

“Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000,” police added. “Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”