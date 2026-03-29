(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory has been issued for north-facing shores of East Hawaiʻi, as a “moderate to large short period north northwest” swell peaks overnight and into Monday.

The National Weather Service says large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet will be possible along beaches in Hilo, Hāmākua, and Puna.

Forecasters say the swell will also produce surges in north facing harbors, including Hilo harbor. “Mariners using these harbors should exercise caution when entering or leaving port and when mooring or launching vessels,” the National Weather Service says.

The High Surf Advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday evening to 6 p.m. Monday.