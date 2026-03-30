(BIVN) – A restriction remains in effect on the transport of ʻōhiʻa from Hawai‘i Island, state officials say, as travelers prepare to attending the Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo next week.

The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DAB) issued a news release on Monday, reminding the public of the quarantine due to rapid ʻōhiʻa death (ROD), the fungal plant disease that has devastated native forests.

The Merrie Monarch Festival takes place from April 5th to 11th.

A travel alert flyer has been posted on the DAB website.

From the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity:

The quarantine has been in place since 2015 and restricts the movement of ʻōhiʻa plants and plant parts, including flowers, leaves, seeds, stems, twigs, cuttings, untreated wood, logs, mulch, green waste and frass (sawdust from boring insects) and any soil from Hawai`i Island. Even if the ʻōhiʻa originated from another island, it may not be transported off of the island. Transport of such items is only allowed with a permit issued by the DAB Plant Quarantine Branch (PQB). PQB inspectors will be stationed at airports in Hilo and Kona on Sunday and Monday, April 12 and 13, to collect any ʻōhiʻa material, which will be respectfully returned to the native forests on Hawai‘i Island. At the event, the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience will provide hoʻihoʻi baskets to collect any ʻōhiʻa. Baskets will also be stationed at the Hilo and Kona airport PQB offices.

In August 2015, the then Hawaiʻi Board of Agriculture (now named the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity) issued an emergency quarantine to stop the spread of ROD from Hawaiʻi Island to other islands. A permanent quarantine rule was established in 2016. Any person who violates the quarantine rule may be charged with a misdemeanor and fined not less than $100 with a maximum fine of $10,000. For a second offense committed within five years of a prior conviction under this rule, the person or organization shall be fined not less than $500 and not more than $25,000. The Merrie Monarch Festival draws dozens of hula hālau and hundreds of spectators to Hawai‘i Island. It is important to note that the very act of harvesting ʻōhiʻa may spread the disease, as spores may be carried in soil and by harvesting tools, vehicles, shoes and clothing to uninfected areas.