(BIVN) – Police arrested a man that they say is responsible for the bomb threat that closed down a large area in Keaʻau on Tuesday.

43-year-old Erick Smith of Volcano was arrested for first-degree terroristic threatening, after he allegedly told an employee that he left a bomb at the counter of a post office in the Kea‘au Shopping Center.

In response to the threat, police closed Old Volcano Road between Highway 11 and Keaʻau-Pāhoa Road, and everyone in the immediate area to “remain clear of the scene for their safety.”

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

At approximately 12:07 p.m., police responded to a report that a man, later identified as Smith, entered the post office and informed an employee that a box he left at the counter contained a bomb. The man then left the area on foot. As a precaution, officers immediately secured and evacuated the building and surrounding businesses. At the direction of the Hawai‘i Police Department, Kea‘au Intermediate School initiated an evacuation, conducting a school safety drill in which all students were safely relocated to the Kea‘au High School parking lot.

Police later located Smith in the area and arrested him for first-degree terroristic threatening. He was transported to the Hawai‘i Police Department’s East Hawai‘i Detention Facility, where he remains in custody pending further investigation by Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives. Members of the Hawaii Island Bomb Squad responded to the scene and conducted an assessment of the package, determining that there was no explosive threat.

Anyone who may have additional information is encouraged to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.