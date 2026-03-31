(BIVN) – The public is being asked to avoid an area in Keaʻau for the next several hours due to police activity.

The Hawai‘i Police Department issued an alert message at 1:25 p.m., warning the motorists to avoid the area near the intersection of Pili Mua Street and Old Volcano Road.

“Old Volcano Road is closed between Highway 11 and Keaʻau-Pāhoa Road,” police reported. “Pedestrians and residents in the immediate area are also advised to remain clear of the scene for their safety.”

Police said updates will be provided as information becomes available.