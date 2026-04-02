(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi has announced $1.5 million in funding for wildfire mitigation projects is now available, statewide.

The Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) is partnering with the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) to provide the funding for “high-impact, shovel-ready projects” through the Hawaiʻi Urban Interface (HUI) Wildfire Grant Program.

Grants of up to $300,000 are available for projects in areas where communities and natural landscapes meet.

“Reducing hazardous fuels in areas where communities and wildlands meet is an important step we can take to reduce wildfire risk in Hawaiʻi,” said DLNR Acting Chairperson Ryan Kanaka‘ole in a recent news release. “This program helps local partners take action on the ground to improve community safety and strengthen landscape resilience across the state.”

“Many communities already know the steps needed to reduce wildfire risk,” said Eric Moller, HWMO Wildfire Mitigation Programs manager. “This program provides the funding and support needed to turn those plans into real mitigation work on the ground.”

From a DLNR news release:

The program builds on a successful pilot year launched in 2025. During the first funding round, nine projects across four islands helped reduce wildfire risk for more than 8,000 homes. More than 12,500 acres were treated through vegetation management and other mitigation activities. Projects also improved more than 20 miles of roads, firebreaks and evacuation routes that support wildfire response and community safety. Funding for the program is provided through DLNR-DOFAW and supports local partners implementing wildfire risk reduction projects around the state. Eligible activities include hazardous fuels reduction and vegetation management, fuel breaks and green breaks, native species restoration, defensible space improvements around homes and neighborhoods, planning for wildfire mitigation and landscape resilience, and other projects that reduce wildfire risk to homes, infrastructure and communities. Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, homeowner associations and local government agencies. A 25 percent cost share (match) is required for funded projects.

Timeline

Virtual Information Session: April 2, 11:00 a.m. HST

Application Deadline: April 20, 2026

Award Notification: May 2026

Project Start: June 1, 2026

Interested participants can register to attend the April 2nd Virtual Information Session here.