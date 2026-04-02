(BIVN) – Associate Justice Vladimir Devens has been nominated to be the Chief Justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court.

Governor Josh Green announced the nomination on Thursday. If confirmed by the Hawaiʻi State Senate, Justice Devens will serve “as the state’s highest-ranking judicial officer, overseeing the administration of the judiciary and guiding the work of the Supreme Court,” the office of the Governor says.

“Every candidate presented to me was exceptional and I am grateful for the depth of talent willing to serve our state at the highest level,” said Governor Green in a news release. “Two individuals truly stood out in this process. Justice Devens, however, brings something that is essential in this moment — real-world experience, a deep understanding of working people and a grounded, salt-of-the-earth perspective that reflects the values of our communities. At a time when families are focused on affordability, housing and stability, we need continuity and steady leadership in our courts. Justice Devens is the right person to lead with fairness, independence and a clear understanding of how decisions impact everyday people.”

“I am deeply honored by Governor Green’s nomination and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the people of Hawaiʻi,” said Justice Devens. “Throughout my career, I have worked alongside individuals and families navigating real challenges and I carry those experiences with me. If confirmed, I will focus on ensuring our courts remain fair, accessible and responsive to the needs of all communities, while upholding the rule of law and maintaining public trust.”

Justice Devens has served as an associate justice since 2024. From the State of Hawaiʻi: